Shriya secures silver medal in MMA, Bhumika claims bronze in athletics at Asian Youth Games

Manama (Bahrain), Oct 25 (PTI) India's Shriya Milind Satam clinched the silver medal in the girls' 50kg Traditional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) category, while Bhumika Sanjay Nehate bagged the bronze medal in the girls' 200m event at the Asian Youth Games here on Saturday.

India have so far won 17 medals, including two gold, six silver and nine bronze medals.

Shriya lost the final to Kazakhstan's Amelina Bakiyeva. She had earlier topped her group with two convincing wins over opponents from the UAE and Kyrgyzstan.

This was India's second medal in MMA, which made its debut at the Asian Youth Games, following Veer Bhadu’s bronze in the boys’ 80kg category on Friday.

Later in the day, 16-year-old Bhumika clocked 24.43 seconds in the final to win the bronze. She finished 0.35 seconds behind gold medallist Chen Xinxuan of China, while Arwa Ashar of the UAE took the silver with a time of 24.14 seconds.

In boxing, India continued their impressive run, adding four more victories to their tally as Lamchemnba, Udham Singh, and Anant Deshmukh registered commanding wins on Saturday, following strong performances by Ahaana and Dhruv on Friday at Exhibition World Bahrain.

Leading the charge on Saturday, Lamchemnba displayed sharp reflexes and solid control to defeat his opponent from the Philippines 4–1.

Udham Singh followed with a flawless performance against Thailand, winning his bout with a clean 5–0 verdict, while Anant Deshmukh outclassed his opponent from Tajikistan with another unanimous 5–0 win.

A day earlier, Ahaana recorded a dominant victory against Amantaieva of Kyrgyzstan, forcing the referee to stop the contest (RSC) in the second round after a series of decisive punches.

Dhruv, too, impressed with his tactical discipline, overcoming Bakytbekov Alinur of Kyrgyzstan by a 4–1 margin to advance to the next stage.

India had earlier secured gold medals in both the boys’ and girls’ kabaddi events.

In taekwondo, Debasish Das bagged a bronze in the boys’ individual recognized Poomsae, while the pair of Yashwini Singh and Shivanshu Patel claimed bronze in the mixed pair recognized poomsae event.

In athletics, India won four silver medals through Shourya Avinash Ambure (girls’ 100m hurdles), Edwina Jason (girls’ 400m), Ranjana Yadav (girls’ 5000m walk) and Oshin (girls’ discus throw).

The bronze medal winners were Palash Mandal (boys’ 5000m walk), Zubin Gohain (boys’ high jump) and Jasmine Kaur (girls’ shot put).

In Kurash, India claimed three medals. Fourteen-year-olds Kanishka Bidhuri and Arvind won a silver and a bronze respectively last Monday, while 15-year-old Khushi had opened India’s account with a bronze in the women’s 70kg event on Sunday. PTI ATK ATK APA APA