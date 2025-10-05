Shriyanshi secures maiden BWF Super 100 title at Al Ain Masters, Hariharan-Arjun win doubles

Al Ain (UAE), Oct 5 (PTI) Young Indian shuttler Shriyanshi Valishetty clinched her maiden BWF Super 100 title in the women’s singles category at the USD 120,000 Al Ain Masters, defeating compatriot Tasnim Mir in a pulsating three-game final here on Sunday.

Valishetty, the 18-year-old from Telangana, who trains at the Pullela Gopichand Academy, showed remarkable composure to fight back from a game down and prevail 15-21, 22-20, 21-7 in a 49-minute summit clash.

In men’s doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and M.R. Arjun lifted the title, defeating Indonesia’s Raymond Indra and Nikolaus Joaquin 21–17, 21–18 in a 35-minute final clash.

"Today was a tough day - the shuttles are faster than other days. I started off slow. I just wanted to give my best. Because usually in the finals, I lost many matches this year. I was not nervous, but I get too hyped up before matches and tend to make mistakes. I tried to be so calm in the match today," Valishetty told UAE Badminton Federation.

"This year I had very bad losses. I have been talking to my psychologist Aashna (Sundesha) mam every day. This win was very important for me.

"Since 2013 I have been training at Gopichand Academy. We watch the seniors including Sindhu train at the academy. It's been one year I have been playing the senior international. I aim to improve my rankings," said Valishetty, who played in the 2023 World Junior Championships.

Valishetty squandered a four-point lead in the opening game as Tasnim rallied from 4-8 to 14-9, eventually pocketing the first game.

The second game turned into a neck-and-neck battle. Valishetty erased an early 1-4 deficit to go up 8-5 and later 17-14. Tasnim fought hard to stay in contention, but Valishetty held her nerve to take the contest into a decider.

Riding on that momentum, Valishetty stormed ahead in the third game. Though Tasnim briefly led 6-5, she crumbled thereafter as Valishetty unleashed a stunning 15-point run to seal the title in commanding fashion. PTI ATK UNG