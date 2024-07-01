Shubankar Sharma finishes fifth in Italian Open

Rome, Jul 1 (PTI) India’s Olympic-bound golfer Shubhankar Sharma dropped a crucial double bogey and a bogey in the space of three holes on the back nine to finish a sole fifth at the Italian Open here.

The two-time DP World Tour winner was at 11-under total and one under for the day when he came to the 14th tee.

One of the four co-leaders after three days, Sharma started at 10-under.

After being even par for the front nine in swirling winds and difficult conditions, he dropped a double on 14th and a bogey on 16th and failed to fund birdies on the last two holes.

The Mauritius-based German Siem, who was cruising at 3-under for front nine and at 13-under hit a roadblock with four bogeys on 11th, 14th, 15th and 17th and was suddenly behind Tom McKibbin, who with 6-under 65, set the clubhouse target of 10-under more than three hours earlier.

Wearing the now popular colourful shirt, a trademark from his adopted home country, Siem birdied the 18th to get into a play-off.

He again birdied the 18th in the first play-off hole to complete a remarkable comeback from injury to win his sixth DP World Tour title at the Italian Open.

It was his first win since his fifth success at the Hero Indian Open in February 2023.

In 2023 he finished second to McKibbin at the Porsche European Open.

Now, it was his time to beat McKibbin to the title.

Playing in just his fourth tournament since returning from hip surgery, the German holed a crucial birdie putt on the last hole in regulation to force a play-off against McKibbin, who set the clubhouse target almost three hours prior after his six under par round of 65.

On the first extra hole, the pair both found the green, but McKibbin’s putt crept past the cup, opening the door for Siem.

The German made no mistake again as he rolled his putt in to claim his second victory in just over a year, following on from his Hero Indian Open success last February.

McKibbin with his runner-up finish secured a place at the 152nd Open as part of The Open Qualifying Series.

He will be joined at Royal Troon by Sean Crocker of the United States, who carded a three under par 68 for a nine under par total and a share of third.

Joining Crocker on that number was Germany’s Jannik De Bruyn, who carded a two under par final round 69.

Andrea Pavan finished the week as leading Italian on eight under par in a share of fifth alongside Adri Arnaus of Spain, American James Nicholas, Sharma and Frenchman Antoine Rozner. PTI Corr UNG