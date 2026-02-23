Shubhankar finishes 48th, Veer is 53rd in Kenya

Nairobi, Feb 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded a fine three-under 67 to finish Tied-48th at the Magical Kenya Open here.

Veer Ahlawat (69) finished T-53rd. India’s third player in the field, Yuvraj Sandhu had missed the cut.

Casey Jarvis claimed his maiden DP World Tour title, rounding off a wire-to-wire success at the Magical Kenya Open.

The South African, who had shared the lead after each of the first three rounds, held off playing partner Davis Bryant in a Sunday that was twice interrupted by stormy conditions in Nairobi.

Sharma, starting from the 10th, had four birdies against one bogey in his first nine and turned in three-under and on his second nine he had an eagle but also had three bogeys and another birdie.

Veer had six birdies but also gave away five bogeys.

Jarvis made six birdies and topped off his eight under par round of 62 with a second eagle of the day to win by three strokes at Karen Country Club. PTI Cor ATK