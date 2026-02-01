Shubhankar finishes 57th, Schott beats Reed and Hill in play-off

Bahrain, Feb 1 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma bogeyed five times in the last eight holes to slip to a 74 in the final round and finish tied-57th at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship here on Sunday.

Sharma (66-70-75-74), who had a superb start on the first two days, ended with a total of 3-under after having been 8-under at the turn on the final day.

Earlier Yuvraj Sandhu missed the cut in his second start on the DP World Tour.

Freddy Schott of Germany parred twice in the extra holes to win a three-way play-off in the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship.

The German was tied at 17-under with Calum Hill and Patrick Reed at 17-under. Hill had the edge as he came to the 18th with a one-shot advantage, but he bogeyed and fell into a tie.

The trio were locked together at 17-under par after 72 holes after Reed shot 67 on Sunday to make up a four-shot overnight deficit to Hill, who began the day two clear but had to settle for a 71 after a bogey at the difficult final hole. Schott carded 69 to join the pair.

Reed bogeyed the first play-off hole to drop out of contention and, after Hill went out of bounds the second time before sending his fourth shot into the water, he sportingly conceded without making Schott putt out for the win. PTI Cor ATK