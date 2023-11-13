Shubhankar finishes 59th in Sun City

Sun City (South Africa), Nov 13 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma’s season ended with a disappointing 59th place finish at the Nedbank Golf Challenge here.

The Indian ace, who was 29th in the Race to Dubai, finished out of Top-50 this year. He was 63rd and only the top 50 will play in the DP World Tour Championships.

However, Sharma is assured of a full status as a Top-115 player. Sharma’s rounds at Sun City were 68-76-78-73 for a total of 7-over 295.

Max Homa capped off a memorable African adventure by securing his first international title.

The American posted a closing six under par round of 66 to claim a four-stroke victory on 19 under par at ‘Africa’s Major’ and taste victory outside the United States for the first time.

Nicolai Højgaard was his closest challenger on 15 under.

With results in South Africa, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy has been confirmed as the winner of the 2023 Race to Dubai Rankings. PTI COR BS BS