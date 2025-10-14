Shubhankar, Lahiri eye memorable return to DP World India Championship

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri, who have previously won on the DP World Tour, are keen to make their return to the Delhi Golf Club after a long gap a memorable one for the DP World India Championship.

The star-studded international field features Ryder Cup stars Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry apart from Shubhankar and Lahiri.

"I am really excited. I'm really looking forward to this event since January. I am very happy to come back because the last time I played here was 2020 and that was just one exhibition round during COVID to raise some funds, and before that I played here in 2016," said Shubhankar.

World No. 2 McIlroy will be looking to strengthen his grip on the Race to Dubai title ahead of the DP World Tour Play-Offs.

"I'm excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country that I’ve always wanted to explore,” said McIlroy.

Lahiri was eager to tame a course that has undergone so much change since the last time he played here.

"I'm very excited to be back. A lot of things have changed since I last played the course. It's undergone a beautiful renovation. I was very excited to see all the new changes. It's still got a familiar feel. I think off the tee it's still the same. But very happy and excited to be back," he said.