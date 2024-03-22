Shubhankar lies tied-ninth in Singapore Classic

Singapore, Mar 22 (PTI) India’s Shubhankar Sharma was tied-ninth at seven-under after a bogey free 69, including a birdie and 16 pars, in the second round of the Singapore Classic here at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

Sharma saw all the action in his first three holes as he birdied the first, landed an eagle on the second and then had pars all the way.

England’s Andy Sullivan came home in just 28 shots to charge into a share of the lead.

Sullivan came alive after making the turn, carding five birdies and an eagle to finish off a bogey-free nine under par 63 to reach nine-under overall. He also set the course record and moved to the top.

Later on, Sullivan was joined by Germany’s Freddy Schott and fellow Englishman Richard Mansell, who raced against the fading light to move one clear of the group of five in a share of fourth.

Six players share fourth place at eight-under.

Another six, including Sharma, are tied for ninth at seven-under.

Sharma has had a very average season with his last two starts ending early, after missing the cut in Qatar and Johannesburg.

In the other four starts, which began late last year, his best finish was tied-16 at the Dubai Desert Classic. But his last two rounds have suggested a lot over the last few weeks.

The day, however, belonged to Sullivan who played faultless golf in the searing Singaporean temperatures.

Starting from the tenth, the four-time DP World Tour winner plotted his way through the opening nine holes by birdying two of the three par fives, making the turn at two under with his gain at the ninth proving to be the catalyst he needed.

France’s Matthieu Pavon, who earlier this year won his maiden PGA TOUR title, shared fourth place with compatriot Romain Langasque, English pair of Sam Bairstow and Paul Waring as well as Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat. PTI COR DDV