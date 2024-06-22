Shubhankar makes cut, but slips in third round of KLM Open

Amsterdam, Jun 22 (PTI) Shubhankar Sharma, heading to the Paris Olympics in August, made the cut on the line in the second round of the KLM Open before suffering a round of 3-over 74 in the following round here.

Sharma is now tied 67th. He had double bogey in the second round, and had two more in the third on the Par-3 fourth and Par-5 18th, which he had birdied on the opening two days.

Overall, he had four birdies, three bogeys and two doubles on the third day, down four places from the second round.

The leader after two rounds was Mikko Korhonen (64-68), who was 10-under. He was yet to start his third round.

The Finn made a hole-in-one en route a share of his lead on the opening day, and he added every score from two to seven in round two to move to 10 under.

He was a shot clear of American Sean Crocker, who carded a 67, and two ahead of English duo Ross Fisher and James Morrison.

Korhonen is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, but his appearance at last month's Soudal Open was his first in 12 months, and this is just the third event of his comeback from a spell out.

A holed nine iron from 137 yards was the highlight of a second round that contained six birdies, two bogeys and a triple, and the 43-year-old was happy to be back on the Tour.

Dane Rasmus Hojgaard matched the day's lowest round with a 65 to sit at seven under alongside England's Matthew Baldwin, Scot Ewen Ferguson, American Nicolo Galletti, Italian Matteo Manassero and German Matti Schmid. PTI AYG UNG