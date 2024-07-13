Shubhankar makes cut; Theegala lies fifth at Scottish Open

North Berwick (Scotland), Jul 13 (PTI) India’s Shubhankar Sharma squeezed inside the cut line at the Scottish Open, landing an eagle in his second round for a 2-under 68 here.

Shubhankar is currently tied 63rd with a total of 3-under, where the cut fell. He had carded a 1-under 69 in the first round.

Indian-American Sahith Theegala, who is also getting ready for next week’s Open, shot 66 despite a double bogey on Par-4 18th on his card.

With 66-65 he was 9-under for a tied fifth and just three behind Swedish youngster, Ludvig Aberg, who is growing into a top star.

Aberg carded a second consecutive round of 64 to take a one-shot lead into the weekend.

This is the first cut Shubhankar has made here since 2020, when he finished tied 26th, his best at the event.

Shubhankar, who was tied 8th at the Open last year at Royal Liverpool, and is scheduled to tee up at Royal Troon next week, had four birdies, four bogeys and an eagle on Par-5 16th.

Shubhankar turned in 1-under after a birdie start on the 10th and then had two bogeys and an eagle on 16th.

On his second nine, he bogeyed the second, birdied third and dropped a shot on the fourth, at which stage he was off the cut line.

His back-to-back birdie efforts on fifth and the sixth hauled him back inside the cut line for the weekend.

Aberg went bogey-free on day two at The Renaissance Club to get to 12 under as he looks for a maiden Rolex Series title to continue his remarkable rise in the game.

The 24-year-old was sitting outside the top 300 on the Official World Golf Ranking when he missed the cut here in just his fifth professional start 12 months ago.

But since then, he has won maiden titles on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, played on a victorious European Ryder Cup team, finished second at the Masters Tournament on his Major debut and risen to fourth in the world.

Frenchman Antoine Rozner stayed bogey-free for the week with a 64 of his own to sit at 11-under, a shot clear of Italian Matteo Manassero, who carded a 63, and South Korea's Sungjae Im who carded a 67.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy, American pair Collin Morikawa and Theegala, Spaniard Alejandro de Rey, Dane Rasmus Hojgaard and Swede Alex Noren were then at nine under.

Justin Thomas who had 62 on the first day went 10 shots worse with a 72 and at 8-under, he was six behind. He hit a tee shot out of play on No. 8, his 17th hole, for a double bogey.

Six back was PGA champion Xander Schauffele, who shot 65 and made his 51st consecutive cut on the PGA TOUR.

Jordan Spieth missed the cut with 71-68 and also exiting early were Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler. PTI Corr UNG