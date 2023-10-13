Shubhankar moves into tied second place in Open de Espana

Madrid, Oct 13 (PTI) Making a last-minute dash to ensure his berth in the season-ending DP World Tour Championships next month, India's Shubhankar Sharma added a second straight 5-under 66 to get to 10-under and was lying tied second at the Open de España here.

The two-time DP World Tour winner, who was in the Top-10 at the Open in Royal Liverpool, had seven birdies against two bogeys for a 66. His first round 66 had six birdies and an eagle against three bogeys.

Sharma was three shots off the lead after the first round but was now just one behind. Sharma, currently 56th on the Race to Dubai rankings, is looking at getting into the Top-50 for a berth in the season-ending Tour Championships.

Manu Gandas missed the cut after a first round 73 and second round 69 and was two short as the cut fell at 2-under and Gandas was even par.

Matthieu Pavon who shot a 63 in the first round for a one-shot lead added 68 and was 11-under and one shot ahead of Sharma and Wil Besseling (64-68).

Pavon, who opened with a 64 last year, was second in 2022 and seeks to go one better for a first DP World Tour title at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. Jon Rahm won last year.

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (69-64) was fourth, while Nathan Kimsey (66-68) was fifth.

Six players -- Grant Forrest, Fabrizio Zanotti, Antoine Rozner, Alejandro Del Rey, Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Marcel Siem -- were tied for sixth place.

World number three and defending champion Rahm -- looking for a fourth win in five years at this event -- shot 67 on the first day and was yet to finish his second round. PTI Cor AH AH