Shubhankar puts together strong second round to make cut in Spain

Madrid, Oct 11 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma carded a steady two-under 69 in the second round to stay around for weekend action at the Open de España here.

Sharma’s combined 36 hole total of even par saw him to make his first cut in a 72-hole event for the first time since the Hero Indian Open in March 2025.

The 29-year-old, who will be one of India’s top challengers next week at the DP World India Championship, is placed T-61 on the leaderboard.

Sharma began his second round on the first and dropped a shot early on the second hole. Sharma made three birdies in four holes between the 13th and 16th holes to make the cut.

Marco Penge (66-67) is the leader after the second day with a total score of nine under par.

The second place is a three way tie between Joel Girbach (69-65), Aaron Cockerill (67-67) and Jeff Winther (70-64). The three players have a two-day score of eight under par.