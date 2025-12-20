Shubhankar Sharma at T-41 in AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

Port Louis (Mauritius), Dec 20 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma produced an action-packed third round that included two eagles, four birdies, five pars and seven bogeys to remain tied 41st at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open here on Saturday.

That round of 71 followed his gritty second round 69 which helped him make the cut a day earlier.

“This is an incredible course. It is already challenging and when the wind is up as it often has been and with rain, which has come and gone repeatedly, it becomes an even bigger challenge. But that’s the nature of golf on this beautiful island,” said Sharma.

Sharma, who had dropped as many three bogeys on Par-5s on the first day, made up slightly with two birdies and a bogey and a par on the second at the same Par-5s.

The third day was far better as a combination of a Driver and 6-Iron gave him eagle putts of 15 foot on the fifth and a 20-footer on the 12th.

"I had another eagle chance on the Par-5 15th from 15 feet but missed it for a birdie," said Sharma, who lost his card last season but fought his way back to get it through the Q-School earlier this month.