Shubhankar Sharma finishes 36th as Mansell wins maiden DP World Tour title

Singapore, March 24: Shubhankar Sharma landed a second eagle in three rounds as he carded a final round of 3-under 69 to finish a modest tied-36th in the Porsche Singapore Classic on the DP World Tour here.

Sharma, who plays at home in the Hero Indian Open next week, shot 68-72-69 to be 7-under for the truncated week.

The other Indian in the field, Veer Ahlawat missed the 36-hole cut.

Up on the top, Richard Mansell holed a two-putt birdie from 100 feet too edge ahead of Keita Nakajima to win his maiden DP World Tour title.

Mansell, who started one shot behind the leader on the final day of the tournament reduced to 54 holes, shot 6-under 66 that included seven birdies against one bogey.

Earlier Nakajima, who defends his Indian Open title next week, carded a bogey free 7-under 65 and leapt from tied 10th after two days to be the clubhouse leader. Then Mansell drained the final putt to claim the title.

After beginning with three opening pars, Mansell hit the front with five birdies in a row from the fourth hole at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

He led by two at the turn. A bogey on the 10th was dampener but birdies on the 13th and the 18th ensured a winning finish.

The 24-year-old Japanese had four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine including on the 18th, but he was pushed to second as Mansell’s final birdied denied him a play-off.

Nakajima finished alone in second spot on 15-under, one ahead of Tom McKibbin and Adrien Saddier in a tie for third.

Mansell said, “What a feeling. Just to get into that position, and I played so well today. First week with a new caddie so that was a good start and he just, a couple of times got me to slow down.

"It makes those near-misses and when I've got ahead of myself in the past just kind of worth it and it just means that much more."