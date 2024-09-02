Shubhankar Sharma finishes creditable 18th at British Masters

Belfry (UK), Sep 2 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma finished a creditable 18th at the Betfred British Masters for his second straight top-20 finish, rounding off with a 4-under 68 here, his best of the week.

Sharma finished T-18, a week after being T-14 at the Danish Open, with rounds of 71-72-73-68 for a total of 4-under for the week.

Denmark’s Niklas Norgaard held his nerve to clinch his maiden DP World Tour title by two shots.

It was another week when Sharma fired several birdies with 18 birdies, but he also dropped many shots, including a triple bogey on the third day and a double bogey on the final day. Last week, he had a double each of the four days.

Norgaard posted a closing level par round of 72, clinching his maiden victory on 16 under par, two shots clear of Thriston Lawrence, who halved the overnight deficit but could not catch Norgaard.

The 32-year-old Norgaard started the day four strokes clear of the South African but was forced to fight for his breakthrough victory on a dramatic final day in England.

Norgaard became the third Danish winner of the Betfred British Masters, joining Thomas Bjorn and Thorbjorn Olesen on the list of champions.

Victory for Norgaard means he moves to sixth on the Race to Dubai Rankings, in addition to the top of the Ryder Cup Points List, with the British Masters marking the start of the qualification process for next year’s biennial contest at Bethpage Black.

South Africa's Lawrence came up just short in his quest for a fifth DP World Tour title but moved up to second on the Race to Dubai with his second-place finish.