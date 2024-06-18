Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar qualify for Paris Olympics

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) India's number one male golfer Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will be teeing off for the country at the prestigious Golf National course in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, come the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This was confirmed after the International Golf Federation revealed its Olympic qualification list of 60 men and women golfers for the Olympic Golf tournament, scheduled from August 1-4.

Both Sharma and Bhullar will make their Olympic debuts. Sharma whose Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) is 222, qualified with an Olympic rank of 48.

Bhullar qualified with an Olympic rank of 54.

Aditi Ashok (24th) and Diksha Dagar (40th) are likely to make the cut from the women's when the final list is announced on June 24.

The 27-year-old Sharma is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) and has eight career titles to his name.

He will be seen in action next at the KLM Open in Amsterdam and the Italian Open this month, which are both part of the DP World Tour.

Sharing his thoughts on the moment, Sharma said, "It's a dream come true obviously. I have been preparing for this day for a while now, and am planning my schedule on the European Tour, accordingly.

"We have a very good and experienced team in Gaganjeet, Aditi, Diksha and self. We have depth and experience behind us. All are playing solid golf at the moment, on our respective tours too, and that's a good sign.

"If Olympic week turns our way, any medal is possible for both men and women's teams. Personally speaking, my game is trending in the right direction and I am keyed up to deliver." PTI SSC SSC TAP