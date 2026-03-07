Shubhankar Sharma makes cut in weather affected Joburg Open

Johannesburg, Mar 7 (PTI) Shubhankar Sharma struggled to a 2-over 72 and found himself at T-48 after two rounds, but good enough for the Indian to make cut here at the Joburg Open.

Sharma earlier shot a round of 4-under 66 on the first day.

The second round saw play being suspended due to lighting as several players were unable to finish their second round. Sharma made the cut which fell at 1-under par.

On the first day Sharma was 4-under par through 14 holes with play being suspended due to darkness. Once play resumed the 29-year-old closed the first round with four straight pars.

Sharma began the second round on the back nine and had an early double bogey on the 15th before making three consecutive birdies on the back nine of the course.

On the front nine Sharma had consecutive bogeys on the second and third holes to drop two strokes before dropping another stroke with a bogey on the ninth hole to finish the day at 2-over par.

Brandon Robinson Thompson moved into sole lead with a 36 hole score of 12-under par.

Thompson carded 4-under 66 in his first round. In his second round he made four birdies in the first five holes before closing the front nine with his only bogey of the day on the ninth.

The 33 year old Englishman started the back nine with consecutive birdies on the 10th and 11th holes before gaining another two strokes with an eagle on the 13th hole and a late birdie on the 17th to equal the course record on a day where weather played spoilsport.

First day leader Luke Brown slipped down the order to T-5.

Brown had a score of 7-under par after 12 holes on the first day.

When play resumed on the second day Brown dropped three strokes in his last six holes to card 4-under 66 in his first round.

In his second round Brown carded 3-under 67 to find himself at T-5 with a two day total of 7-under par. The second round by Brown included four birdies and one bogey. PTI Corr UNG