Shubhankar Sharma misses cut at Wentworth

Wentworth (UK), Sep 21 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma ended a disappointing week early, missing the the cut at the BMW PGA Championship here.

Sharma had two birdies and three bogeys in a row in the middle of the round. He then birdied on the 12th followed by a bogey on the 15th for a second round of 74.

He had shot 75 in the first round.

Matthew Baldwin consolidated his strong start with a brilliant 66 to sit two shots clear after day two of the championship.

The Englishman was one of two players -- the other being Frenchman Jeong weon Ko -- to keep a clean card during Thursday's opening round of 65 at the third Rolex Series tournament of the year, and he continued his fine form on Friday.

The 38-year-old rolled in six birdies and just one bogey -- his only dropped shot of the tournament so far -- through 16 holes before the threat of lightning suspended play after he had teed off at the penultimate hole.

Niklas Nørgaard, who won his maiden DP World Tour title at the Betfred British Masters earlier this month, carded an eagle, four birdies and a bogey to reach 11-under.

Frenchman Antoine Rozner birdied six of the last seven holes to catapult into third place at 10-under following his 65.

Four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy is one shot back at nine-under par alongside fellow past champion Matteo Manassero, while 2021 champion Billy Horschel was in at eight under.