Shubhankar Sharma shares lead at Italian Open golf

Rome (Italy), Jun 29 (PTI) Looking to end his title drought which has lasted six years on the European Tour, Shubhankar Sharma carded a bogey-free 4-under 67 to get into a four-way lead after three rounds at the Italian Open here.

Sharma, who had already secured his berth at the Open in Royal Troon next month by the virtue of a top-10 finish in 2023, is now 10-under with rounds of 68-68-67.

He shared the lead with Marcel Siem (66), the winner of the 2023 Indian Open.

Siem is ahead of Sharma, Antoine Rozner (62), who won the Mauritius Open in 2022 and Sebastian Friedrichsen (68).

Sharma, whose second of the two European Tour wins came in 2018, birdied third, fifth, 14th and 15th.

His first win came in 2017 at the Joburg Open and he then won the 2018 Maybank Championship in Malaysia. Sharma had a 61 in the second round at Joburg and closed the Malaysian win with a 62.

Rozner was the star of the day with a 9-under 62, after making the cut on the line with a birdie on his last hole in the second round.

Rozner’s 62 was a new course at the Adriatic Golf Club.

Siem, who suffered an injury earlier in the year and missed defending his title at the Indian Open, birdied first, third, fifth and eighth and then picked birdies on 12th, 15th and the 18th.

Siem bogeyed 11th and the 14th.