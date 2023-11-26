Shubhankar Sharma slips in Johannesburg

Johannesburg, Nov 26 (PTI) Indian golfing ace Shubhankar Sharma's modest form continued as he added an even par 70 in the third round and was tied 48th at the Joburg Open here on Sunday.

Shubhankar, with four birdies and four bogeys, had a horrible run of three bogeys in a row, which ruined his card.

At even par for three days, he was way behind as home star Thriston Lawrence took a three-shot lead.

The home favourite carded a 67 to get to 15 under and lead the way from countryman Dean Burmester, with Jacques Kruyswijk and Nikhil Rama at 11 under, one clear of Zander Lombard as the South Africans locked out the top six.

Lawrence became the first winner of the DP World Tour era when he won this event two years ago, and he has gone on to add three more titles and claim the 2022 Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year Award.

Lawrence followed up that maiden campaign with another top 20 finish on the Race to Dubai Rankings, missing out on a PGA TOUR card and dual membership by just a single shot with a tie for fifth at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Lawrence now has the chance to win a fifth DP World Tour title and a third on home soil in the second event of the Opening Swing as the 2024 season gets underway.

Overnight leader Rama had a nightmarish start as he four-putted the first for a double bogey, and he dropped another shot at the fourth after finding the trees.

Rama shot 72 after carding 65-62 on the first two days. He is tied fifth.