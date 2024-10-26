Shubhankar slips to 51st at Genesis Championships

Incheon, Oct 26 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded a disappointing four-over 76 in the third round to lie Tied-51st at the Genesis Championship on the DP World Tour.

Sharma (71-68-76) struggled to build on his solid second round that had helped him make the cut as he was one-under for three rounds.

Byeong Hun An overcame a challenging day to set up a thrilling final-round showdown with fellow South Korean Tom Kim at the top.

The home favourite had birdied the most holes during the first two rounds and looked set to accelerate from the chasing pack when he picked up a shot at the first on a glorious Saturday at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea.

However, the World Number 36 only picked up two more shots, alongside two bogeys, in his one-under 71 to sit alongside Kim at 12 under par.

The pair is one shot ahead of Frenchman Antoine Rozner, who carded a seven-under 65 to initially set the clubhouse target, and Portugal's Ricardo Gouveia and Italian Francesco Laporta in Incheon.

Gouveia, who started the week in 154th place, moved up to provisional 107th in the Race to Dubai Rankings after carding a three-under 69 to boost his chances of earning his playing rights for next season.

Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Japan's Rikuya Hoshino and Spaniard Alejandro Del Rey are at ten-under. South African Brandon Stone, New Zealand's Daniel Hillier and first round leader Ivan Cantero are one shot further back. PTI Cor ATK