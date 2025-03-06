Shubhankar to lead India's challenge at Hero Indian Open

New Delhi: Two-time winner on the DP World Tour, Shubhankar Sharma and last year's runner-up Veer Ahlawat will lead a strong Indian field in the 2005 edition of the Hero Indian Open golf tournament to be held at the DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram from March 27 to 30.

The other Indians confirmed so far in the 138-player field are Shiv Kapur and Manu Gandas, among others.

Another highlight is Indian teen prodigy Kartik Singh, who has been in form and finished in the top-10 in his last three international amateur events (twice in South Africa and once in Australia).

Ahlawat won the Indian Order of Merit and is now competing at the DP World Tour.

Local golfer Gandas also played in the DP World Tour in 2023.

Defending champion, Keita Nakajima of Japan will lead the international challenge at the USD 2.25 million tournament.

Joining the 24-year-old Nakajima will be Germany's Marcel Siem, who clinched the championship in 2023, ending a 10-year title drought.

Among other notable names from abroad are Jacques Kruyswijk, Johannes Veerman, Julien Guerrier, Angel Hidalgo, Frederic Lacroix, David Ravetto, Ewen Ferguson, and Guido Migliozzi among others.

The Hero Indian Open 2025 is part of the Asian Swing, that features the Singapore Classic, China Open, and Hainan Classic.

Co-sanctioned by the Indian Golf Union (IGU), the tournament offers the Indian Tour winner a full card for the following year on the DP World Tour.

"The Hero Indian Open is one of Asia's most prestigious golf tournaments and has played a crucial role in the development of Indian golf, having been instrumental in showcasing India's golfing talent at a global level," IGU president Brijinder Singh said.

"Hero Indian Open serves as an inspiration as well as a stepping stone for Indian golfers aiming to make it big on the world stage." DP World Tour's Chief Tournament and Operations Officer Ben Cowen added: "We are very excited to return to India for the 58th edition of the historic Hero Indian Open. The Hero Indian Open, India's national open has gone from strength to strength.

"I would also like to thank the IGU for their hard work in continuing to develop golf in India." With an aim to promote golf, there will be a gaming zone during the event where anyone can try their hand and get a first-hand idea about the sport. There will also be coaches to guide kids and budding golfers.