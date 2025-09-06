Shubhankar’s struggles continue, makes early exit in Ireland

Straffan (Ireland), Sep 6 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma shot another disappointing round on the second day to make an early exit from the Amgen Irish Open at the Palmer North Course here.

Sharma shot 7-over 79 to follow up on his first day score of 6-over 78 at The K Club.

This took Sharma to a total of 13-over par on the DP World Tour event.

It has been an agonising run for Sharma, who has failed to make any cut on the DP World Tour since the Hero Indian Open in March this year.

After a first round of 78 which had five bogeys and a triple bogey against only two birdies, Sharma had three birdies against three bogeys and three doubles in his second round 79.

Veer Ahlawat did not play the event.

Meanwhile, Lagergren continued his love affair with the K Club as he shot a phenomenal second round of 10-under 62 to move into the lead by one stroke. Lagergren had 70 in the first round at the par-72 course. He is at 12-under for 36 holes.

The 33-year-old Lagergren won the Irish Challenge on the HotelPlanner Tour last season which was played on the K Club's Palmer South, and he is now targeting another victory at the County Kildare venue at the North Course.

Lagergren holds the course record on the Palmer South Course with a 63 and at one point looked set to threaten Open Champion Darren Clarke's North Course record of 60.

Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy moved into a share of third place at seven under after carding a six under 66 and was inches from a closing albatross in front of his home fans.

Lagergren began his round on the 10th hole with three consecutive birdies and also picked up shots on the 16th with a birdie and had an eagle on the 18th.

He continued his fine run on the front nine with birdies on the second, fourth, fifth, seventh and ninth holes. The bogey on the eighth hole was the only bogey he dropped. His total score now stands at 12 under par.

In second place is Adrien Saddier, who followed his first day score of 5-under 67 with a second day score of 6-under 66 for a total of 11 under par.

Thorbjørn Olesen (66-71), Daniel Hillier (71-66), Rory McIlroy (71-66) and Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (72-65) are tied for third position with a two-day total of 10 under par.