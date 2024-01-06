Shubhojit Roy in second round of NSCI snooker

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Shubhojit Roy cruised to an easy 4-0 win against Paresh Ghatad in the best-of-seven-frame qualifying draw first-round match of the NSCI Baulkline 3.0 All India Snooker Open here on Saturday.

Roy won the frames 44-7, 69-2, 50-12 and 72-27.

Ajinkya Yelve showed fine touch as he brushed aside Ajit Gharat 4-0 (59-16, 62-20, 76-4, 49-40) to join Roy in the second round.

In another first-round encounter, Dhawal Haria, after losing the opening frame to Vishesh Sahagal, fought back to win the next four to carve out a 4-1 (31-41, 57-16, 64-26, 66-30, 67-22) victory.

The main draw will commence on January 13.

The winner of the competition will get Rs 5 lakh while the runner-up will be richer by Rs 2.5 lakh. PTI AM AM UNG