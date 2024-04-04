Shubman Gill hits half-century as GT score 199/4 against PBKS

Ahmedabad, Apr 4 (PTI) Skipper Shubman Gill cracked an unbeaten half-century, while Sai Sudarshan made a useful contribution as Gujarat Titans scored a huge 199 for 4 in their Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings here on Thursday.

Opener Gill smashed 89 off just 48 deliveries with the help of six boundaries and four maximums, while Sudarshan hit a 19-ball 33 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gill and Sudarshan also shared a 53-run stand for the third wicket.

Earlier, Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bowl. He brought in Sikandar Raza in place of injured Liam Livingstone, while Gujarat Titans replaced injured David Miller with Kane Williamson.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 199 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 89, Kane Williamson 26, Sai Sudharsan 33; Kagiso Rabada 2/44) vs Punjab Kings. PTI AM AM UNG