Shubman Gill named captain for Indian test team for England tour, Pant as vice-captain

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the Indian Men’s Test squad for the upcoming five-match series against England, set to commence on June 20, 2025, at Headingley, Leeds.

Shubman Gill will take the helm as captain, with Rishabh Pant named as his deputy, signalling a new era for Indian Test cricket as the team embarks on the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

The announcement, made via the BCCI’s official X handle on Saturday, marks a significant transition for the Indian side following the Test retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Gill's credentials as a leader are bolstered by his stint as captain of the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and his experience leading India in five T20 Internationals during a tour of Zimbabwe in mid-2024.

The squad features a blend of youth and experience, aiming to balance the team’s transition with competitiveness in challenging English conditions. Alongside Gill and Pant (designated as wicketkeeper and vice-captain), the team includes young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, as well as seasoned players such as KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar.

The bowling attack will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, with Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Arshdeep Singh rounding out the pace department.

The full squad is as follows: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC/WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.