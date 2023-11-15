Shubman Gill retires hurt due to cramps after fluent 79

Mumbai: India opener Shubman Gill on Wednesday retired hurt on 79 after suffering cramps on his left leg during the World Cup semifinal clash against New Zealand, with the hosts reaching 165 for one after 23 overs.

Gill was rising rapidly in the list of Indian batters with the highest totals with his dazzling array of strokes in the match but severe cramps forced the 24-year-old to leave the field in the 23rd over.

His score is already the fourth highest for any Indian in the final four clash of a World Cup.

Before he limped off the field, Gill played an outstanding knock that came off 65 balls with eight fours and three sixes, forging two vital stands with his senior partners Rohit Sharma (47) and Virat Kohli, who was batting on 35.

Having played the role of a perfect second fiddle to a rampaging Rohit, who hit a 29-ball 47 with four sixes and as many boundaries, Gill picked up gradually to make a strong contribution himself.

After India lost Rohit late in the powerplay, Gill joined forces with Kohli to put on another 101-run second-wicket stand before he retired hurt.

The right-handed Gill will be able to bat later on in the innings depending on his recovery.