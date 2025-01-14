Shubman Gill set to join Punjab Ranji side for game against Karnataka

New Delhi: India's top-order batter Shubman Gill is set to join Punjab for the team's sixth-round Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka in Bengaluru on January 23, days after a below-par show in the Test series against Australia.

Advertisment

Gill had scored just 93 runs from three matches in Australia at an average of 18.60, with a highest score of 31. India lost the five-match series 1-3.

During the series, head coach Gautam Gambhir had spoken about the need for senior players to show up in Ranji games if they were truly committed to red-ball cricket.

The BCCI brass has also been vocal in insisting that stars should not opt out of domestic marquee events if the international schedule allows them a window to turn up.

Advertisment

Gill's last Ranji Trophy appearance for Punjab was in 2022, when he played against Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-finals in Alur The Punjab squad is yet be announced but according to a report in 'Cricinfo', Gill has confirmed his availability for the Ranji game.

Gill will have an opportunity to work with Wasim Jaffer, the highest run-getter in Ranji history Jaffer is now the Punjab coach.