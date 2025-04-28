Shubman Gill''s 84 takes GT to 209 for 4 against Rajasthan Royals

Jaipur, Apr 28 (PTI) Skipper Shubman Gill was epitome of class in his 50-ball-84 that took Gujarat Titans to a healthy 209 for 4 against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Monday.

The Gujarat Titans skipper scored his fourth half-century with help of five fours and four sixes, adding 93 for the opening stand with an in-form Sai Sudharsan (39 off 30 balls).

The Titans were ready to capitalise on a solid platform laid by the duo and Jos Buttler (50 not out off 26 balls) made a mincemeat of Royals' ordinary bowling attack from thereon, smashing four sixes apart from three boundaries.

Buttler executed reverse pulls and ramps at will while using the pace of deliveries to punish his former team Rajasthan Royals, which is one side that completely messed up their auctions with no match-winning bowler in its ranks.

Gill displayed the cricketing smarts by picking the shorter boundary in one of the leg-side and the RR bowlers were guilty of drifting towards his pads.

There were pick-up pulls -- one over square leg and one over wide of mid-on -- but the flicked maximum off Yudhvir Singh stood out.

There was also a perfect off-drive and his opening partner Sudharsan was more than happy to give his skipper bulk of the strike. Once Sudharsan was dismissed, the dangerous Buttler piled up further misery with a 24-run over off Wanindu Hasaranga, which included three sixes and a boundary.

Till date, the devoted Rajasthan Royals fans are unable to fathom how Royals failed to retain Buttler.

After that 15th over, Riyan Parag, who has been a complete disaster as a stand-in captain, was clueless as to whom he should look up to for getting breakthroughs. Jofra Archer (1/49) has been good in patches but the main issue has been the two Sri Lankan spinners Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekhsana, who have not delivered on expected lines.

Hasaranga though has been better, Theekshana bowled too many loose balls for his comfort. On the night, the duo gave away 74 runs collectively in eight overs and never looked like troubling GT opening pair.

Gill looked set for his fifth IPL hundred but was holed out in the deep off Theekshana, but Buttler, in company of Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia, took GT past the 200-run mark. PTI KHS KHS DDV