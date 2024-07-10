Shubman Gill's fifty leads India to 182/4 against Zimbabwe in second T20I

Harare: Skipper Shubman Gill’s measured fifty was the driving force behind India’s competitive 182 for four against Zimbabwe in the third T20I here on Wednesday.

Gill (66, 49b, 7x4, 3x6) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (49, 28b, 4x4, 3x6) led the scoring for India with contrasting knocks after the visitors elected to bat first.

For Zimbabwe, pacer Blessing Muzarabani (2/25) was the best bowler.

The five-match series is currently poised at 1-1.

Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal were included in the eleven. They linked up with the squad following India’s victory parade in Mumbai post the T20 World Cup triumph.

Brief scores: India 182/4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 66, Ruturaj Gaikwad 49; Blessing Muzarabani 2/25 ).