Shubman has earned right to be India skipper, passed toughest test in England: Gambhir

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Shubman Gill has "already passed his toughest test as captain in England", asserted India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday as he lauded the young leader for earning the dressing room's respect by "saying and doing the right things".

As he turned 44 on Tuesday, Gambhir had more than one reason to celebrate with India completing a Test series sweep over the West Indies, which was also Gill's first series triumph as captain.

Asked how is he managing the 26-year-old, who was also recently handed ODI captaincy and will start in the role with an away series against Australia from Sunday, Gambhir was prompt with his response.

"(By) just allowing him to be himself. I think no one has done him a favour by appointing him the Test captain or (the) one-day captain. I think he deserves every bit of it," Gambhir said.

"I think he's worked hard. He has already passed his toughest test as captain -- that was in England, five Tests away from home in tough conditions against a quality team," he added, referring to the rubber that 2-2 and in which every match was fought intensely, lasting the whole five days.

Leading in such an high-pressure assignment that lasted well over two months, it couldn't have got tougher for Gill, Gambhir asserted.

"I know it's tough for him...and I've said it many times, that England was probably the toughest Test for him. Five Test matches over the course of two, two and a half months, against a quality England side. What more could he have faced?" he asked.

"Sometimes we only keep talking about the captain, but the way the team has responded to him and to his leadership is equally important," Gambhir said.

Gill led by example with 754 runs during the tour of England and Gambhir said despite his relatively young age, the star batter is clear in communication.

"You've got to give credit to the entire group in that dressing room. You do earn respect by scoring runs, but you also earn respect by saying the right things, and doing the right things.

"I think your actions should be more than any other thing, not just the performances. He's done phenomenally well, and so has the group," he said.

On to India's overall prospects in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, Gambhir said he doesn't want to fret over whether the team will play the 2027 World Test Championship final just yet.

"For me, I am not looking ahead at what is going to happen in the World Test Championship final in 2027. That is still a long, long way away.

"I think, staying in the present is very important. It was important for us to win this series at home. More importantly, I think we have got a very busy schedule. Hopefully, we can keep continuing from here." On a lighter note, would he consider having a mental conditioning coach or trainer to support Gill, who is being seen as an all-format captain going forward? The usually straight-faced Gambhir cracked up for once.

"First and foremost, I need one," he quipped.

"When the team wins, everyone is in a good space but when it doesn't win, I need to keep them in a good space," he added. PTI KHS DDV PM PM PM