Shutting out ‘keyboard warriors’, Loh Kean Yew finds his rhythm at India Open

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Singapore’s former world champion Loh Kean Yew said on Friday that learning to shut out external noise from "keyboard warriors" and focus on his own process has helped him regain stability on the international circuit, as he entered the semifinals of the India Open Super 750 here.

The 28-year-old shot to global prominence in 2021 when, then ranked world number 22, he became the first Singaporean to win the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain. However, the sudden weight of expectation took its toll, leading to inconsistent results and sustained criticism in the years that followed.

“It’s normal for people to expect more from me because I won the world championships, but they didn’t know that before that, I hadn’t actually won much,” Loh said after defeating world number two Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

“It was a huge step for me at that point of time.” Loh said he has since matured mentally and no longer allows external expectations to dictate his approach.

"I’ve grown quite a bit mentally. I don’t really care about what other people expect from me. I have my own expectations and I’m just working on myself and trying to progress at my own pace,” he said.

Following his world title, Loh endured a prolonged title drought, which ended with his triumph at the Madrid Spain Masters in 2024. He has remained inside the world’s top 10 since May last year and added another title at the Taipei Open in 2025, his first in 14 months.

The Singaporean, who has represented his country at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, admitted that ignoring criticism was not easy, especially with constant scrutiny.

“It took quite a while. While I’m trying to ignore the noise, I’m also trying to work on myself, with everyone watching your every move. It’s not easy,” he said.

"Even if I see it, I’ll just ignore it. Those are just keyboard warriors. They’re welcome to play with me anytime. I’ll beat them,” he said with a smile.

Asked about the voices he listens to now, Loh struck a lighter note.

“My baby’s cry and my wife’s love language,” he joked, before adding, “There’s a lot of encouragement from my team, my wife and my family.” On Friday, Loh registered his first victory over Thailand’s Kunlavut since 2015, acknowledging the physical toll on his opponent.

“I know Kunlavut is very tired from last week and this week. Even so, he showed his level. I’m glad I managed to push myself and overcome my own limits,” he said.

On goals for the new year, Loh said the relentless nature of the badminton calendar leaves little room for conventional resolutions.

"Not really. I mean, yes, it's a new year and new year resolution and all. Every year you always give yourself a new year resolution. But honestly, badminton, we never had a season ending and it's always ongoing in a sense. So I just try to focus on myself and try to progress," he said.

Asked if it is important to be in the top 10-15, he said: "Yes, I mean, actually, a lot of time, I didn't really think much about that. Like I said, I'm just trying to focus on my own process.

"But other than that, I'm glad that I managed to keep staying in the top 10 for quite a while," he signed off. PTI ATK AM ATK AM AM