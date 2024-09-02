Shuttler Thulasimathi Murugesan makes Paralympics final with win over fellow Indian Manisha Ramadass

Paris: Thulasimathi Murugesan outlasted compatriot Manisha Ramadass in an all-India affair to reach the women's singles SU5 badminton final at the Paralympics here.

Murugesan, the top-seed from Tamil Nadu, defeated Ramadass 23-21, 21-17 in the semifinal played on Sunday night.

"It is like a dream come true. There is happiness but I need to prepare for the final. I mentally prepared for this match. We have a healthy competition every time (Manisha). Strategy for final, we are playing after a long time, we will see. It has been a very hard journey for me," Murugesan said after the win.

The SU5 category is for athletes with impairment on the upper limbs, which could be in the playing or the non playing hand.

Assured of at least a silver medal, the 22-year-old Murgesan will face a stiff test from China's Yang Qiuxia in the final on Monday.

Only six athletes are competing the women's singles SU5 category at the Paris Paralympics.

Having started at a tender age of seven, Murugesan has gone on to become an accomplished para athlete. She won three medals at the 2022 Para Asian Games including a gold in women's singles.

She was born with a congenital deformity in her left hand resulting in the loss of her thumb finger. A major accident further limited the mobility of her left hand.