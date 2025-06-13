Shuvam, Ishan & Akhil star in Sobisco Smashers Malda win

Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) Sobisco Smashers Malda edged out Shrachi Rarh Tigers by one-run in the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 at Eden Gardens on Friday.

Batting first, Shrachi Rarh Tigers scored 171 for 7 in 20 overs with Kazi Junaid Saifi (51 off 36), Sayan Shekhar Mandal (33) and Gaurav Chauhan (28) doing bulk of the scoring.

Ishan Porel (3-23), Akhil (3-29) were the pick of the Malda bowlers.

In reply, Sobisco Smashers Malda were 126 for 4 in 15.3 overs when rain stopped play.

With the weather showing no signs of improvement, the revised target showed showed 125 in 15.3 overs as per the DLS method.

Sobisco Smashers Malda were thus declared winners by 1 run.

Shuvam Dey (43), Gitimoy Basu (42) were the star performers with the bat.

Saiket Das bagged 2 wickets. PTI ATK UNG