Shweta takes one-shot lead in third leg of Hero WPGT

Pune, Feb 19 (PTI) Shweta Mansingh, who has come close to winning her maiden title on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour multiple times, put herself in pole position after the first round of the third leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour 2025 at the Poona Club Golf Course.

Shweta shot 2-under 69 and took a one-shot lead over Sneha Singh and Vani Kapoor, who carded 1-under 70 each.

Experienced Neha Tripathi and last season’s Hero Order of Merit winner Hitaashee Bakshi, making her first start of the season, were tied for fourth at even-par 71.

Hitaashee recovered from an opening bogey to finish with a birdie.

Four players -- Amandeep Drall, Kriti Chowhan, Shagun Narain and Vidhatri Urs -- were tied for sixth place with scores of 1-over 72 each.

Seher Atwal (73) was tied for 10th with the top amateur of the day, Saanvi Somu.

Shweta, who was tied for second with Sneha in leg 16 of the 2023 season at TNGF, was also tied for second earlier at leg 15 of the 2021 season at RCGC.

Shweta dropped an early bogey on the second, but she made up with three birdies in four holes between the fourth and the seventh.

She turned in 2-under and added another birdie on the 10th to go three-under.

A late bogey on the Par-5 18th hole pulled her back as she finished at 2-under 69.

Sneha, winner of the second leg this season, had one bogey on Par-5 but made up with birdies on the 10th and the 13th to ensure she was under par for the day.

Vani, who was runner-up behind Sneha in the second leg, saw all the action on the front nine with one bogey on the third and birdies on the fourth and the ninth. She parred the entire back nine.

Neha's four birdies were undone by two bogeys and a double bogey, while Hitaashee had two each of birdies and bogeys.