Siddhanta Gogoi crowned 61kg junior Asian champion; Gyaneshwari, Koyel win silver medals

Greater Noida, Jul 30 (PTI) India's Siddhanta Gogoi clinched the men's 61kg junior title while Gyaneshwari Yadav and Koyel Bar secured silver medals in the women's 49kg event at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships here on Sunday.

Advertisment

The 19-year-old Siddhanta, who had upstaged senior Shubham Todkar earlier this month at the Commonwealth Championships, lifted 265kg (116kg+149kg) to give hosts India their first gold medal of the ongoing edition.

It was 5kg better than his 260kg (112kg+148kg) effort that fetched him the CWC junior title and would have won him the senior title as well had he competed.

It was double delight for the hosts in the men's 61kg junior event as Sankar Lapung clinched the bronze medal with a best effort of 256kg (114kg+142kg).

Advertisment

Earlier in the day, Gyaneshwari finished runner up among the juniors, while Koyel came second in the women's 49kg youth category on day three of the Championships at the Gautam Buddha University here.

Gyaneshwari lifted a total of 175kg (78kg+97kg). Two failed attempts -- one each in snatch and clean and jerk section -- prevented the Chhattisgarh lifter from matching her gold-medal winning effort at the Commonwealth Senior Championships held here earlier this month.

Spearheading India's campaign in the absence of Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, the 20-year-old had recorded her personal best in the snatch (78kg) as well as the clean and jerk section (98kg).

Philippines' Rosegie Ramos was crowned the Asian Junior Champion for her effort of 182kg (83kg+99kg), while Vietnamese lifter Birch Tram Ngyun (76kg+93kg) took home the bronze with an effort of 169kg.

In the youth event, Koyel heaved 69kg in snatch and 86 kg in clean and jerk for a total effort of 155kg. Another Phillippine lifter Jhodie Peralta won the gold 160kg (73kg+87kg), while Thailand's Phanida Denduang 151kg (67kg+84kg) came third. PTI APA ATK ATK