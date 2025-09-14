Siddhanth and Divija crowned as U-13 winners in National Ranking TT

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Karnataka's M Siddhanth defeated West Bengal's Gem Mahalanabish 3-1, while Bengal's Divija Paul blanked statemate Debanshi Chakraborty 3-0 to clinch the gold medals in the Under-13 boys and girls sections on the final day of the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships here on Sunday.

Siddhanth's game awareness held him in good stead, while Divija's winning form continued as she wrapped up the final without any fuss.

In the Under-11 boys' final, Bengal's Rajdeep Biswas dropped a game before overcoming Punjab's Satvik Sharma 3-1, while Karnataka's Sakshya Santosh was in complete control, easing past Bengal's Dayita Roy 3-0 to lift the girls' title, to wrap up the second gold for her state.

Results: U-13 Youth Boys Singles: Final: M. Siddhanth (Kar) bt Gem Mahalanabish (WB) 11-3, 11-7, 7-11, 13-11.

Semifinals: M. Siddhanth bt Reyansh Jain (Har) 6-11, 11-8, 11-7, 7-11, 16-14; Gem bt Truijal Vohra (Pun) 11-7, 11-7, 9-11, 6-11, 11-6.

U-13 Youth Girls Singles: Final: Divija Paul (WB) bt Debanshi Chakraborty (WB) 11-8, 11-7, 12-10.

Semifinals: Divija bt Titash Chatterjee (WB) 4-11, 11-5, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7; Debanshi bt Mahima Krishan (Telg) 11-3,11-4, 11-8.

U-11 Youth Boys Singles: Final: Rajdeep Biswas (WB) bt Satvik Sharma (Pun) 11-9, 11-6, 13-11.

Semifinals: Rajdeep bt Sharvil Karambelkar (Kr) 11-8, 11-5, 11-7; Satvik bt Hridan Biswas (WB) 6-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-9.

U-11 Youth Girls Singles: Final: Sakshya Santosh (Kar) bt Dayita Roy (WB) 11-3, 11-9, 11-5.

Semifinals: Sakshya bt Debanna Ari (WB) 11-5, 11-3, 5-11, 12-10; Dayita bt Moksha Arora (Har) 6-11, 11-4, 11-2, 11-5. PTI APA SSC SSC