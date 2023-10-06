Siddharth, Rashmikaa reach finals of Fenesta Open

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Siddharth Vishwakarma and Telangana's Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty progressed to the men's and women's singles finals respectively at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Friday.

Siddharth, the 2018 champion, played brilliantly from the get-go and used his ferocious shots and serves to register a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Ishque Eqbal of West Bengal in the semifinals.

Siddharth will face second seed Karan Singh of Haryana in the final, who defeated defending champion and the fourth seed Manish Sureshkumar of Tamil Nadu 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in their last-four match.

In women's singles, Rashmikaa won the semifinal, defeating No. 4 seed Maharashtra's Vaishnavi Adkar 6-2, 6-0. She will face defending champion Vaidhee Chaudhari of Gujarat for the prestigious title at the DLTA Complex.

Vaidhee won against Sandeepti Rao of Haryana, who had retired due to an injury when the top seed was ahead 5-2 in the first set.

Titles for Manish-Sai Karteek, Vaidehee-Rashmikaa ============================== Manish and Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy of Telangana won the men's doubles title after defeating Nitin Kr. Sinha and Ishaque 6-4, 6-3, while Vaidehee and Rashmikaa clinched the women's doubles title beating Sharmada Balu of Karnataka and Vaishnavi 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

Maharashtra's Asmi Adkar won the girls U-18 doubles title with Riya Sachdeva of Delhi after overcoming Maya Rajeshwaran of Tamil Nadu and Aakruti Sonkusare of Maharashtra 1-6, 7-5, 10-8 in a thrilling battle.

The boys U-18 doubles title went to Chair Warik of Maharashtra and Rushil Khosla of UP, who defeated Satwik Murali Kollepalli of Andhra Pradesh and Keshav Goel of West Bengal 6-1, 6-3.

In the boys singles U-18 category, Maharashtra's Samarth Sahita stunned second seed Cahir Warik 6-2, 6-4.

The Fenesta Open offers a prize pool of over Rs 21.5 lakh along with kit allowance for the junior categories. PTI ATK UNG