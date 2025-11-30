Siddi community's Shalina a shining example of Khelo India's commitment to inclusivity

Bharatpur, Nov 30 (PTI) Wrestler Shalina Sayer Siddhi from the Siddi community bagged a bronze medal in the women's 57kg freestyle event at Khelo India University Games (KIUG), underscoring the Khelo India programme's commitment to inclusivity.

Representing Karnatak University, Dharwad, Shalina defeated Bhanu of Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Haryana, 2-1 in her final group bout to secure the podium finish here on Friday.

The Siddis have African origins and came to India by sea several centuries ago. They have been living here since, and now they are as Indian as any, totally acculturated.

The Siddis are considered a backward class and in many states come under the "scheduled tribes" category.

Shalina's achievement is commendable for rising above the mundane. But she couldn't have done so without the Khelo India platform that provided opportunities to athletes like her to excel.

"I have participated in the Khelo India Youth Games. But this is my first Khelo India University Games. I had come with a lot of hope. I knew I would win a medal, though I was not sure what colour it would be. I am very happy to win the medal," she was quoted as saying in a media release.

Like several other athletes in the country, her journey to the Games was anything but easy.

"We came here by train which took us three days. So, the journey was really arduous. But now that I have won, all that doesn't matter. I would say it was worth all the effort," said Shalina, who picked up wrestling 10 years ago.

While discrimination on the basis of skin colour persists in many parts of the country, Shalina said she has never faced such experiences.

"I live in Dharwad and I have grown up with local kids. I will be very honest, I have not had any such experiences," Shalina, who also won a bronze at an All-India University event in Punjab earlier this year, said.

"In fact, I get respected a lot because of my sporting background. People see me as an achiever. My sister is also a police woman in Bangalore," she added.