Sift Kaur Samra, Jonathan Anthony clinch gold medals at National Games

Dehradun, Feb 3 (PTI) Punjab’s Sift Kaur Samra and Karnataka’s Jonathan Anthony secured gold medals in women’s 50m 3 positions and men’s 10m pistol events respectively at the ongoing 38th National Games here on Monday.

The 23-year-old Samra, an Asian Games gold medallist, produced a commanding performance to score an impressive 461.2 points to grab the top spot in a competitive final held at Maharana Pratap Sports College here.

"This feels like a comeback for me after the Olympics. I didn’t take a break and kept training, so winning gold today feels special," Samra, who couldn't make the finals in Paris Olympics, said in a release.

"I’m pleased with how I executed my routine and the small details that made the difference. It’s also wonderful to share the podium with Anjum, who’s an incredible shooter." Her fellow state-mate Anjum Moudgil, also from Punjab, claimed the silver medal with 458.7 points, while Telangana’s Surabhi Bhardwaj Rapole took bronze with a score of 448.8.

"This is the third National Games where Sift and I have finished on the podium together. She’s an extraordinary shooter, and I’ve always admired her," said Moudgil, a winner of two silver medals at the 2018 World Championships.

"While my scores weren’t great in the beginning, I knew that staying calm and focused would get me to the podium. This has been the best shooting range I’ve competed in and the organisation has been fantastic." In men’s 10m pistol final, Anthony delivered a standout performance, clinching the gold medal with a composed showing. SSCB’s Ravinder Singh took silver and his teammate Gurpreet Singh earned the bronze.

"I’m thrilled with this win. Competing against such talented shooters who have represented India at the highest level makes this victory even more meaningful. Today was my day, and I’m proud of how it all came together," Anthony said. PTI ATK DDV