Sift, Niraj triumph in first Olympic Selection Trials in Rifle 3P

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Asian Games gold-medallist shooter Sift Kaur Samra emerged victorious in the first women's 50m rifle 3-Positions Olympic Selection Trial (OST T1), while Niraj Kumar overcame four rivals in the men's section at the OST 1&2 being held at the Karni Singh Range here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Sift, the world record holder in the event, was up against the in-form Ashi Choksey, the qualification topper by a distance.

In the final, Ashi was leading by 1.1 points after the first 15 'kneeling position' shots.

However, the Hangzhou Asian Games champion recovered brilliantly to blaze through the 'prone' position, and by the end of it, she had not only wiped out the deficit, but had also taken a lead of 2.4 over her nearest rival.

Advertisment

In the end, Sift's 466.3 was a healthy 3.7 points above Ashi's tally of 462.6.

Olympian Anjum Moudgil took the final podium position with a score of 449.2.

Nishchal (433.6) and Paris quota holder Shriyanka Sadangi (416.7) had to be satisfied with fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Advertisment

In men's 50m rifle 3P, Niraj Kumar turned the tables on some of the favourites en route the win with a final score of 462.2.

Paris quota holder and qualification topper Swapnil Kusale (460.9) was second, while Aishwary Tomar (450.5) was third. Chain Singh (439.8) and Akhil Sheoran (429.1) were fourth and fifth respectively.

Day six of the trials also saw qualification rounds in men's and women's 10m air rifle and air pistol events.

Advertisment

Sandeep Singh shot a superb 634.4 and Tilottama Sen (632.4) to take the top spots in the men's and women's 10m air rifle qualification respectively.

Varun Tomar (583) and Rhythm Sangwan (578) finished on top in the men's and women's 10m pistol qualification round.

The T1 finals in air rifle and air pistol OST will take place on Thursday. PTI AM AM UNG