Sift races ahead on road to Paris

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Sift Kaur Samra stole a march over her four Olympic Selection Trial (OST) rivals in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P), winning back-to-back competitions at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range on Friday.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar also entered the OST winner's circle, claiming the men's 3P T2 final in a classic 0.22 scrap to the finish line.

Sift, the reigning Asian Games champion, world record holder and the undisputed India number one in women's 3P for some time now, shot 465.1 in the OST T2 final, to leave Ashi Choksey 2.4 behind in second.

Anjum Moudgil was third, after coming second-best in a shoot-off with Ashi. Shriyanka Sadangi and Nishchal came in fourth and fifth.

Sift had also earlier won the women's 3P OST T1 at the same venue on Wednesday. As things stand, one more good performance in Bhopal, where the OST 3 and 4 are scheduled next month, should see Sift through.

The men's 3P OST T2 final saw yet another India number one and Paris quota holder Aishwary Tomar emerge victorious in a nail-biting climax. Heading into the final shot, Aishwary was 0.1 behind Akhil Sheoran. He fired a 10.6 to Akhil's 9.9 to secure victory with a final score of 463.6 Air Rifle and Air Pistol OST T2 qualification =========================== Day eight of the ongoing OSTs also saw the qualification round of the men's and women's 10m air rifle and air pistol T2 qualification round taking place.

Nancy continued her excellent current form to top the women's air rifle with a score of 633.1. Sandeep Singh was best in the men's event with an equally solid 632.6.

In the women's air pistol, Rhythm Sangwan was on top of the leader board with a score of 584 while Sarabjot Singh topped the men's air pistol qualification with 581. All the four finals are slated for the concluding day on Saturday. PTI AH AH KHS