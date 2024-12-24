Significant milestone: Rizwan, PCB chief Naqvi hail CT scheduling; Shah excited

Karachi/Dubai, Dec 24 (PTI) Pakistan white ball captain Mohammed Rizwan and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday termed ICC’s decision to hold the Champions Trophy in a hybrid model as a “significant milestone” for the country.

Advertisment

Pakistan will play host to an ICC event after 28 years as the last global tournament held here was the 1996 World Cup.

"As a cricket loving country, we are all very excited to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. It is a great occasion as Pakistan welcomes the first ICC event to its shores in 28 years and especially as we are the defending champions,” Rizwan said in a PCB media release.

"We eagerly look forward to playing in front of our home crowd,” he added.

Advertisment

The hybrid model meant that India will play all their matches in Dubai with the marquee clash against Pakistan scheduled on February 23.

Naqvi was delighted to see Pakistan hosting a part of the showpiece under the hybrid system.

"We are pleased that an agreement has been reached based on the principles of equality and respect, showcasing the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that defines our sport,” Naqvi said in the release.

Advertisment

The tournament opener will be played in Karachi on February 19 with Pakistan facing New Zealand and the final is scheduled for March 9.

The 50-over event, last played in 2017, will have 15 matches with at least 10 games scheduled in Pakistan.

Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will be the three hosting venues in Pakistan.

Advertisment

"Hosting the Champions Trophy is a significant milestone for Pakistan, highlighting our commitment to promoting cricket at the highest level and showcasing our capabilities as a premier event organiser,” he noted.

“Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the ICC members who played a constructive role in helping us achieve a mutually beneficial solution.” Shah excited ======== Jay Shah, who recently took over as ICC Chairman, said he was "excited" to see the Champions Trophy finally getting a move on.

"Very excited for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy to start in February,” Shah, the former BCCI secretary, wrote on 'X'. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 ATK ATK