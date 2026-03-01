Sikandar Raza’s brisk 73 lifts Zimbabwe to 153/7 against South Africa

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Skipper Sikandar Raza’s brisk 43-ball 73 was instrumental in lifting Zimbabwe to 153/7 against South Africa in their final Super Eights match in Group 1 of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Raza hammered eight fours and four sixes to play the lone hand as wickets kept tumbling regularly at the other end for Zimbabwe. Towards the end, Clive Madande struck a few crucial blows to make 26 off 20 balls (3 fours).

For South Africa, Kwena Maphaka returned 4-0-21-2, while other bowlers were also equally economical in their spells.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 153/7 in 20 overs (Sikandar Raza 73; Kwena Maphaka 2/21) vs South Africa. PTI DDV ATK