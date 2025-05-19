Sikkim Cricket Ground gets floodlight system

Gangtok, May 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the newly-installed floodlight system at the Sikkim Cricket Ground at Mining in Rangpo.

Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court, Justice Biswanath Somadder, was also present at the programme held on Sunday.

"This facility has been developed with the support of the Sikkim government, whose continued commitment to infrastructure development and public welfare has made this initiative possible," said the CM.

He said it marked a new chapter for cricket in the Himalayan state.

"I am confident that this enhancement in facilities will further energise our budding cricketers and help the sport flourish across the state," he added.

The floodlights are expected to transform the cricket ground into a venue capable of hosting day-night matches and extended training sessions, said an official of the Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA).

On the occasion, an exhibition match was organised, which saw the participation of state ministers and MLAs, among others. PTI CORR SOM