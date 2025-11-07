Siliguri erupts in joy as World Cup winner Richa Ghosh returns home

Siliguri, Nov 7 (PTI) The streets of Siliguri turned into a sea of celebration on Friday as thousands came out to greet hometown star Richa Ghosh, Bengal's first-ever World Cup-winning cricketer, after India's historic triumph at the Women's World Cup.

Cheers, drums and chants filled the air as the 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter emerged from Bagdogra airport, standing atop an open jeep that made its way through the city to Baghajatin Park, where a grand felicitation awaited.

The entire route was festooned with banners, garlands and posters of the new champion.

"It was my dream to play for India and to lift the World Cup," Richa said, waving to fans.

"We had our eyes on the trophy from the start of the tournament. Even when we lost three matches in a row, our belief never wavered." The explosive middle-order batter, daughter of a club-level cricketer-turned-umpire Manabendra Ghosh and homemaker Shampa Ghosh, played a crucial finishing role in India's campaign.

She amassed 235 runs from eight innings at a strike rate of 133.52, the best among Indians.

Her tally of 12 sixes equalled West Indies power-hitter Deandra Dottin's record for most sixes in a Women’s World Cup edition.

Batting at No. 7, she struck a blistering 34 off 24 balls in the final against South Africa that propelled India to a match-winning total in their 52-run victory, sealing the first ever global title by the women's team.

The second wicketkeeper from Siliguri to make the India side after Wriddhiman Saha, Richa now has a full trophy cabinet -- the World Cup joins the U-19 World Cup, the Women’s Premier League title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Asian Games gold and the Commonwealth Games silver.

"My parents have the biggest role in what I have become. They always told me that if you dream, dream big,” she said, seated beside her father at the felicitation ceremony. “Now my next goal is to win the T20 World Cup.” The Siliguri Municipal Corporation and Sub-Divisional Sports Council rolled out a red carpet at Baghajatin Park, where local women cricketers gave her a guard of honour, raising their bats as she walked in.

The event was attended by Mayor Gautam Deb, Deputy Mayor Ranjan Sarkar, SJDA Chairman Dilip Dugga, and several other dignitaries.

Richa, who was felicitated by more than 50 organisations during the day, said the win was a reflection of the team’s unity and belief.

"Every cricketer bonded as a unit, shouldered the challenges side by side -- and the magic moment came,” she said.

The young star also spoke passionately about the changing face of women’s cricket in India.

"Pay parity and the WPL are massive steps. They’ll inspire more girls to take up cricket seriously. The WPL gives everyone a chance. If you perform there, you can make it to the Indian team,” Richa said.

Reflecting on the team’s interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she added, “He told us that people will now see Indian cricket differently — it won’t be called the women’s team anymore. Everyone’s contribution made this win special." Despite the adulation, Richa hasn’t forgotten her roots.

“We need a proper cricket stadium in Siliguri,” she urged. “Better infrastructure will help not only cricket but all sports here.” According to reports, the World Cup winner has been offered a post in the West Bengal Police, though there has been no official announcement by the West Bengal government yet.

The celebration will continue on Saturday, when the Cricket Association of Bengal honours her at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Sourav Ganguly and Jhulan Goswami will felicitate her with a gold-plated bat and ball signed by both legends. PTI COR SUS/TAP AM TAP AM AM