Siliguri Strikers announce squads

Kolkata, May 22 (PTI) Siliguri Strikers on Wednesday announced their men's and women's squads for the upcoming Bengal Pro T20 League beginning on June 11.

Advertisment

The 17-member men's squad has a blend youth and experience, ranging from 18-year-old Yudhajit Guha to 40-year-old Rajkumar Pal.

Last week, Siliguri Strikers announced India pacer Akash Deep and Priyanka Bala as their marquee players for men's and women's teams.

The franchise will be representing Siliguri, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong.

Siliguri Strikers men's squad: Akash Deep (marquee player), Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Vikas Singh, Abhishek Kumar Raman, Rajkumar Pal, Ankur Paul, Shantanu, Yuvraj Deepak Keswani, Tuhin Banerjee, Mahadeb Datta, Rahul Gupta, Rohit Kumar, Aditya Singh, Rishabh Vivek, Vishal Bhati and Yudhajit Guha.

Siliguri Strikers women's squad: Priyanka Bala (marquee player), Brishti Majhi, Preeti Mondal, Jhanvi Raj Paswan, Dipita Ghosh, Pampa Sarkar, Samayita Adhikary, Mallika Roy, Priya Pandey, Abhishruti Dhar, Sohini Yadav, Anjali Burman, Chandrima Ghosal, Muskan Sinha, Snigdha Bag and Sreetama Mali. PTI TAP