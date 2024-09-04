Simran advances to 100m semis

Paris, Sep 4 (PTI) India's Simran cruised to the women's T12 100m semifinals with a season's best effort of 12.17s at the Paris Olympics here on Wednesday.

Accompanied by her guide Abhay Singh, the 24-year-old reigning world champion from New Delhi topped her heat.

Simran, who was born prematurely with visual impairment, was ranked second overall, finishing behind reigning Paralympic champion and world record holder Omara Durand of Cuba, who also ran a season best of 11.87s, in the 16-member field to comfortably seal her passage into the semifinal, which will take place on Thursday.

The T12 category is meant for athletes who have vision impairment. PTI APA ATK