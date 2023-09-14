Simran-Ritika pair enters quarterfinals, only survivors at Vietnam Open

Ho Chi Minh City, Sep 14 (PTI) Talented women's doubles pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker kept India's flag fluttering at the Vietnam Open Super 100 badminton tournament by progressing to the quarterfinals here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Simran and Ritika, seeded third, beat Malaysian pair of Lee Zhi Qing and Desiree Hao Shan Siow 21-10 21-18 in the second round to set up a clash with Chinese Taipei's Jiang Yi-Hua and Li Zi Qing.

It was otherwise a dismal day for India as all other players bowed out of the tournament.

In a close women's singles match, Aditi Bhatt lost to Burmese Thet Htar Thuzar 14-21 21-23, while Tanya Hemanth suffered a 17-21 12-21 loss to Japanese Manami Suizu.

Advertisment

In mixed doubles, Japanese pair of Hiroki Nishi and Akari Sato vanquished India's Bokka Navaneeth and Kukkapalli Maneesha 21-11 21-6, while qualifying pair of Chanayat Joshi and Kavya Gupta lost 11-21 17-21 against Taiwan's Lin Bing Wei and Lin Chih Chun.

Satish Kumar Karunakara and Aadya Variyath also bowed out, losing to Indonesia's Morz Reza Pahlevi Isfah and Marsheilla Gischa Islami 16-21 15-21 in another match.

Women's doubles pair of Kavya Gupta and Deepshikha Singh also lost 15-21 13-21 to Chinese Taipei's Hung En-Tzu and Lin Yu-Pei. PTI ATK SSC SSC