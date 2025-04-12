Since I have faith in my skills, I can make national comeback: Deepak Chahar

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Deepak Chahar has had his fair share of injuries that pushed him down the pecking order with regard to national team selection but the 32-year-old swing bowler feels he has the skill-sets to take him back in the reckoning.

It was more to do with Chahar's multiple injury issues in the last three years that the national selectors have been wary of picking him. "Yes, I think, I have had injuries, in the last 3 years, I have had a lot of injuries, but, I am not the only one, there are a lot of other players who are injured," Chahar, who is playing for Mumbai Indians, said ahead of his team's IPL match against Delhi Capitals.

But, Chahar feels that injuries should not clog one's mind.

"My mindset is a little different, if you think, that I am injured, and I am not able to play, someone else is playing, will I be able to come back. If you doubt yourself, then you have a problem, I don't doubt myself," the player, known for being a lethal Powerplay bowler, said.

For him, skill is paramount.

"My skill, from where I have played well, in the Indian team, I am always in a better position, from where I play regularly, I have played well, I will get a chance again," he added.

He could in fact relate with Jasprit Bumrah, who also had major back injuries and stress fractures to deal with.

"Jassi also had a back injury. I also had a back injury. I can understand what problems he has to face. At the end of the day, it's a team game.

"But at the same time, it's an individual game also. You have to take care of your body. If you are injured, you will be out of the team. The feel is different for each player." But what sets Bumrah apart is his strong mind.

"Only then he will be able to play again. He is very strong willed. You saw his bowling in the first match after three months, you can see his class. It had a big impact."